Aaron Rodgers carted to locker room in first quarter

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler October 15, 2017 12:27 pm
Sep 18, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) questions the referees on a play with two fumbles by both the Packers and teh Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

A big hit from Anthony Barr on the Green Bay Packers’ second drive of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings resulted in injury for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

After laying on the ground for several minutes, Rodgers walked to the sideline and spent time in the injury tent. He was then carted back to the locker room.

The injury is to Rodgers’ right shoulder. His return is questionable.

Backup quarterback Brett Hundley took over for Rodgers.

