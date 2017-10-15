Aaron Rodgers carted to locker room in first quarter

A big hit from Anthony Barr on the Green Bay Packers’ second drive of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings resulted in injury for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

After laying on the ground for several minutes, Rodgers walked to the sideline and spent time in the injury tent. He was then carted back to the locker room.

The injury is to Rodgers’ right shoulder. His return is questionable.

Backup quarterback Brett Hundley took over for Rodgers.