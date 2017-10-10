Adrian Peterson traded to Arizona

The Adrian Peterson era in New Orleans did not last long. ESPN is reporting that the Saints have traded the former Vikings running back to the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional draft pick.

Peterson has carried the ball just 27 times for 81 yards this season. Things appeared rocky from the very beginning when Peterson was seen yelling at head coach Sean Payton on the sideline during the Saints’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Since the start of 2016, Peterson has carried the ball 64 times and gained just 2.4 yards per carry.

The Cardinals lost star runner David Johnson in Week 1 and average just 2.6 yards per carry this season, which ranks last in the NFL.