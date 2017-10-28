Anthony Barr responds to Aaron Rodgers’ claims of gestures after hit

This is turning into Nas vs. Jay-Z and Anthony Barr may have just dropped Ether on Aaron Rodgers.

During an appearances on the Conan O’Brien Show, the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback claimed that Barr made profane gestures at him after a hit that broke Rodgers’ collarbone and ended his season.

Rodgers was shown shouting at Barr after the hit, but cameras didn’t catch Barr’s response.

Well, Barr tweeted his thoughts on Rodgers’ TV appearance, claiming that Rodgers started it.

Here is Barr’s tweet: