Anthony Barr says he didn’t intend to injure Aaron Rodgers

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr was not allowed to speak publicly about his hit last week on Aaron Rodgers due to being in concussion protocol following the team’s win over the Green Bay Packers. After being cleared and practicing Friday, Barr addressed accusations by Packers head coach Mike McCarthy that his hit that broke Rodgers’ collar bone was dirty.

“By no means was I trying to injure or take out Aaron Rodgers,” Barr said Friday. “He’s one of, if not the best player in this league. I’m not a dirty player. We don’t play dirty. We preach that around here. It’s unfortunate, the injury, I hate to see anybody to get hurt. I know how hard it is to work each week to prepare to be able to play. It’s a gift and a privilege to play on the field each week, so I would never try to take that away from anybody.”

Barr said that he had in the range of 3,000 mentions to his twitter account by halftime on Sunday’s game. The Vikings’ Pro Bowl linebacker said that there was nothing he would have done differently.

”Any time a quarterback gets out of the pocket and they’re running in motion, you’re running so fast, I’m just trying to make a play,” Barr said.

Barr said he was not contacted by the NFL about the hit and pointed out that his play against Rodgers was not unusual.

“It’s unfortunate that it happened, I think I hit Jameis [Winston] similarly early in the season and nobody mentioned it,” Barr said. “It’s a dirty play in some people’s eyes because of the injury. I think if he gets up, we’re not having this conversation.”

The Vikings’ former first-round pick also said that he wishes Rodgers a speedy recovery.

“[He’s] one of my favorite players to compete against, play against, I have the utmost respect for him and the whole Packers organization,” Barr said.