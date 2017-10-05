Bears HC John Fox on Mitch Trubisky: ‘I think he’s ready’

Are the Chicago Bears turning over the ball to Mitch Trubisky because they believe he can save their season or trying to kick start his development?

Trubisky, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, will get his first start on Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings after starter Mike Glennon struggled through the first four games.

The Bears ranked 27th in passing yards per game, 26th in team QB rating and 27th in yards per attempt.

Naturally that would cause the Bears to look for a replacement at QB. But pre-draft scouting reports indicated that Trubisky might need time as a backup after only starting for one season at North Carolina.

On Thursday Bears head coach John Fox explained his decision to start Trubisky after only four weeks.

“Everything has impressed me,” Fox said via conference call. “Anytime you draft somebody you watch tape and kind of know, but until you work with them on a seven-day-a-week schedule and look at how they prepare, how they interact with their teammates, I think sometimes guys exceed expectations and in that department, Mitch has.”

Trubisky was strong in his four preseason appearances, completing 67% of his passes and finishing with three touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 106.2 quarterback rating.

”We tried to give him some time to watch an NFL schedule, see how you practice, see how you prepare, get some opportunities to be one play away from the starter as the backup,” Fox said. “Getting ready for NFL defenses and coverages, it’s a little bit more complex than the college level in some cases. I think he’s ready. We’ll find out Monday night.”

The decision came as somewhat of a surprise considering the Vikings’ defense just sacked Matthew Stafford six times in a 14-7 loss and has allowed 3.1 yards per carry against the run this season.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was asked Thursday whether matching up with a rookie QB changed how his team would prepare.

“Yes, it does a little bit,” Zimmer said. “You don’t have a whole lot of tape on him, but it is what it is, we just go out and play.”