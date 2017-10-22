Better call Kai: Vikings’ kicker comes up big in win over Ravens

After Kai Forbath knocked home a game-winning field goal against the Chicago Bears, Mike Zimmer referred to him as, “My man, Kai.” Well, against the Baltimore Ravens, His Man, Kai came through with a (near) perfect game to lead the Minnesota Vikings in a grind fest over the Ravens.

Forbath was signed last year to replace Blair Walsh and went a perfect 15-for-15 on field goals. Still, the Vikings brought in competition for him in camp and the former Washington and New Orleans kicker barely edged out super-legged kicker Marshall Koehn.

After nailing six field goals on Sunday, Forbath is 17-for-18 this year – though he missed his lone extra point.

Forbath showed that he has a little super-leg of his own, booting through two field goals from beyond 50 yards.

”It’s a big momentum boost [to hit long field goals],” Forbath said.

The Vikings needed a big day from their special teams as they sputtered on offense. Quarterback Case Keenum went just 20-for-31 with 188 yards. Forbath was asked after the game if he figured he’d be called upon in a game with two defensive-minded teams.

“You never know, I just have to stay ready and every time I go out there try to score get some points,” he said.