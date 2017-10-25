Browns head coach Hue Jackson has turned to Mike Zimmer in tough times

It’s been a rough ride for Hue Jackson since he joined the Cleveland Browns as head coach last season. Jackson has just one win in 23 games and his offenses have ranked 31st and 32nd.

Jackson, who spent the 2007 season on the same Atlanta Falcons staff as Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer. The two have been close throughout their careers and Zimmer has been one of the people who have helped Jackson through his difficult start in Cleveland.

“There’s a group of men that I kind of lean on Mike being one of them,” Jackson said. “There’s a lot of sometimes four-in-the-morning calls or midnight calls that we kind of go through things and he keeps me from jumping off the ledge.”

It took both men a long time to get their first true head coaching opportunity. Jackson had an 8-8 season in Oakland as head coach but was let go after only one season. Otherwise he’d been a position coach or offensive coordinator. His success with the Bengals’ offense set him up to be hired in Cleveland, where he was tasked with being patient through a complete tear down.

“[Mike Zimmer] has been spectacular that way, having me truly understand that there’s patience in any process of where you’re trying to go as long as you can see the light at the end of the tunnel that it’s something you sometimes have to go through,” Jackson said. “He’s been there for me and I really appreciate that.

Zimmer has also turned to Jackson for advice on the offensive side. The Vikings’ head coach mentioned at the NFL Combine that he had looked to other coaches around the league for advice this offseason. Jackson said the two spent time together.

“We’ve had many a conversation, sometimes at his really nice place in Kentucky,” Jackson said. “I really enjoy talking football with Mike because he’s a football man through and through. There’s no B.S., he’s always working to get better and trying to be better for his football team and organization.”

Things aren’t getting easier this year in Cleveland for Jackson as the Browns recently lost future Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas and rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer has struggled mightily, throwing three touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. Jackson is well aware that his offense is in for a major challenge on Sunday.

“This is what I know about a Mike Zimmer-coached defensive football team: They are going to be hard to score on and they are going to hit your quarterback,” Jackson said