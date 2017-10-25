Browns name DeShone Kizer starting QB vs. Vikings

They say the NFL is a week-to-week league. Well, the Cleveland Browns have taken that to heart with the quarterback situation for the last decade-plus. On Wednesday, Browns head coach Hue Jackson named rookie DeShone Kizer the team’s starting quarterback. This after benching Kizer on several occasions this season.

Kizer is the NFL’s worst quarterback this season, completing just 52.0% of his passes while throwing three touchdowns and 11 interceptions and registering a 47.8 quarterback rating.

When Kizer has struggled, Jackson has turned to backup Kevin Hogan, who hasn’t had much more success. He’s 0-1 as a starter with four touchdowns, five interceptions and a 71.9 rating.

The Vikings’ pass defense will present a tough challenge for Kizer. They have allowed just an 83.0 quarterback rating against, good for eighth in the NFL, and picked up 21 sacks, which ranks sixth.