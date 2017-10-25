Browns’ star rookie Myles Garrett in concussion protocol, may miss game vs. Vikings

If it wasn’t for bad luck, the Cleveland Browns would have no luck at all. The team announced Wednesday that star rookie pass rusher Myles Garrett is in concussion protocol.

Garrett has 4.0 sacks this season in just three games. He was out to start the year with an ankle sprain.

The Browns’ No. 1 overall pick, who had 31.0 sacks in three seasons at Texas A+M, has not been ruled out by the team, but travel to London could reduce his chances of seeing the field against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Garrett was never reported as injured during the Browns’ loss to the Tennessee Titans, but felt symptoms after the game and was placed in protocol on Tuesday.

Last week, Vikings’ linebacker Anthony Barr was in protocol for the majority of the week but practiced Friday and played on Sunday.