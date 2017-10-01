LISTEN NOW

Cook injury stings much more than Vikings’ ugly loss to Lions

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler October 1, 2017 3:06 pm

The biggest difference between the Minnesota Vikings’ sputtering 2016 offense and dangerous 2017 offense has been running back Dalvin Cook. So when Cook went down on a non-contact play clutching his knee, hopes for the Vikings riding their offense to the playoffs may have gone down with him.

The Vikings’ loss to the Detroit Lions at US Bank Stadium included a number of forgettable moments. A fumble on a wildcat handoff, a missed field goal, a failed 4th-and-goal by Case Keenum, a fumble by Adam Thielen in the final moments. But if Cook is out for awhile, Vikings fans will remember the Lions game for nothing more than a here-we-go-again moment.

Shortly after Cook walked off the field, he was shown embracing running back’s coach Kennedy Polamalu. The two have become very close throughout training camp and early this season. The gesture certainly didn’t appear to be good news, neither did the speed in which the team announced Cook out for the game.

Head coach Mike Zimmer said the team is concerned Cook’s injury could be an ACL.

Over the first three-and-a-half games, the Vikings’ second-round pick from Florida State had not only proven himself as an all-around running back, but put his name on the map as one of the league’s best. He ranked second in rushing yards, gaining nearly five yards per carry and flashed the ability to be a weapon in the passing game with five catches for 72 yards against the Bucs.

With Keenum sputtering against the Lions, Cook was giving the Vikings offensive life. He pounded up the middle for 66 yards on 13 carries and scored his second career touchdown on a 5-yard run.

If Cook is out for a long period of time, the Vikings’ offense will be significantly hampered. Starting quarterback Sam Bradford is already out for an indefinite period of time and the Vikings’ other running backs Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon have shown very little in their limited touches.

The offense will rest entirely on the shoulders of Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. While both are top-notch receivers, it was clear from the 2016 version of the Vikings’ offense that two playmakers alone won’t be enough.

It would be an overreaction to call the season over, especially considering the incredible display put on by the Vikings’ defensive line, but the uphill battle just got a lot steeper.

In order to overcome a Cook absence, Minnesota will need a lot to go their way. Bradford will have to come back. The defense will have to stay healthy. Michael Floyd will have to bring a different dimension to the offense. Murray and McKinnon will have to be competent in the running game. The offensive line will have to be fantastic.

It’s a big ask.

So the loss to Detroit, while not pretty, is hardly as significant a blow as the possibility of being without Cook.

  • GoodByeBlueMonday1

    This is why Case has been a career backup, and Murray looks like he is just here for the check. Zimmer on the sideline looks like he is at Perkins waiting to be seated.

  • Gordon Guffey

    I look for Bradford back in time to get M. Floyd going ~
    While Keenum wasn’t great he wasn’t totally bad ~
    The OL was up and down ~ Just where I thought they would be early in the season ~
    Cook’s lose hurt ~
    The Lions got away with hold the Vikings WR’s all day long ~ I mean all day ~ Not blaming the ref’s for the lose this was a topical Vikings~Lions game ~ I’m not shocked by the outcome however I do believe the Vikings played well enough to win the game ~
    Biggest death dealer was the turnover and missed tackles ~ It almost looked like Kendricks was playing with a broken wrist as did many of the other Vikings but Kendricks stood out the most to me ~I was just one of those odd games where the defense didnt tackle well ~ But they did play well over all ~

    The team fought all day long ~ I tip my hat to many of them for the effort put into this game ~ Hopefully Bradford and Cook are back next week along with Floyd ~ That would be the biggest uplift to the team ~ JMHO

    • BT

      Gordy Gibberish stfu already we just lost our season with cook gone and you sound just as dumb as Judd
      You n Bradford should leave us already!!!

      • David Prestin

        BT=big troll

        3 dropped ints by Viking defense hurt. Stafford was off his game today yet lions still won. Vikings missed big opportunity today. All those turnovers and still only gave up 14 pts. Offense looked out of sync all day. Rudolph nowhere to be seen. His lack of speed finally catching up or is it the QB he’s been forced to play with?

  • Steve Jensen

    It was Cook that gave this offense potential, without him they are severely hampered and will resemble last years debacle. Maybe next year.

  • cka2nd

    Yes, this stings and is worrisome, but let’s not panic. The Murray/McKinnon combo is what we all thought the running game would be before the draft, and getting more practice time and game time should up their efficiency quite a bit.

  • David Prestin

    Vikings toughest opponent seems to be “non contact injury”. Just unbelievable how it’s dominated Vikings these past two seasons.





