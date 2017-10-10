LISTEN NOW

Dalvin Cook tweets that his surgery ‘went great’

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler October 10, 2017 2:48 pm
Oct 1, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) scores against the Detroit Lions in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook gave an update Tuesday on his surgery to repair a torn ACL. Cook tweeted that his surgery “went great” and thanked fans for their support.

Cook’s injury will keep him out for the rest of the season – a major blow to the Vikings’ 2017 offense as he ranked in the top five in the NFL in rushing with 354 yards on 78 carries.

