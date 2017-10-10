Dalvin Cook tweets that his surgery ‘went great’

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook gave an update Tuesday on his surgery to repair a torn ACL. Cook tweeted that his surgery “went great” and thanked fans for their support.
Thanks for all the prayers and thoughts surgery went great!!!Road to recovery!!!! #TheReturnOfTheChef pic.twitter.com/TLteRBT0jt
— Dalvin Cook (@dalvincook) October 10, 2017
Cook’s injury will keep him out for the rest of the season – a major blow to the Vikings’ 2017 offense as he ranked in the top five in the NFL in rushing with 354 yards on 78 carries.
