Defense bails out Vikings in win over Bears

It’s a fact: No matter how bad the Chicago Bears are, the Minnesota Vikings will never have an easy game at Soldier Field. But at least on Monday night, the Vikings’ defense dragged them to a 20-17 win.

The much-anticipated return of Sam Bradford didn’t last long as the Vikings’ starting quarterback had a disasterous first half. Struggling with a knee injury, Bradford couldn’t move within the pocket and was promptly sacked four times.

By the time head coach Mike Zimmer yanked him out of the game, the Vikings had just three points and Bradford was 5-for-11 with 36 yards. The three points came via an Everson Griffen strip sack. And somehow the Vikings went into the half with the lead.

In the first half, the Bears’ drives went like this: Punt, punt, punt, punt, fumble, punt.

The Bears made a surprising decision starting Mitch Trubisky for the first time in his career against an impressive defense. The Vikings did exactly what you’d expect against a rookie, forcing him into a huge mistake.

With 2:32 remaining in the game, Trubisky rolled out and threw toward his tight end. Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith jumped in front of tight end Zach Miller to intercept the ball and set up his team for a game-winning field goal.

All said and done, the Vikings’ D allowed Trubisky just 125 yards on 12-for-25 passing. His only highlight was a wacky touchdown in which Andrew Sendejo tipped the ball up in the air and Miller came down with it in the end zone.

While Jordan Howard had a decent night running the ball with 19 carries for 76 yards, Chicago’s secret offensive weapon Tarik Cohen was held completely held in check by the Vikings. He had only one catch for minus-3 yards and rushed six times for 13 yards.

The stars were stars. Anthony Barr, Danielle Hunter and Smith picked up tackles for loss and Xavier Rhodes wasn’t targeted a single time.

The only real “defensive” faux pas came on a fake punt in which the Vikings’ special teams unit allowed a 38-yard TD.

Shutting down Trubisky and the Bears’ attack allowed Case Keenum to lead a second-half comeback, highlighted by Jerick McKinnon.

Keenum led a 13-play, 75-yard drive to open the second half that ended with a throw on the run to Kyle Rudolph in the end zone. The Vikings’ backup completed a nine-yard throw on a key 3rd-and-4 along the way. He finished the game 17-for-21 with 140 yards and did not throw an INT or get sacked.

Keenum’s strong performance came without Stefon Diggs, who was dinged up throughout the game and only caught one pass.

Jerick McKinnon had his best game in several years, lighting up the Bears’ defense for a 58-yard touchdown on a pitch to the outside. He hadn’t gotten many opportunities to carry the ball like he did on Monday – 16 times for 95 yards.

But none of the second half standout offensive performances – like Kyle Rudolph’s six catches for 45 yards or Michael Floyd’s terrific 19-yard grab – would have mattered without another outstanding defensive performance.

If the Vikings have to sit Sam Bradford out until after the bye week, which seems possible after the way he looked Monday night, they will need plenty more defensive performances like the one they got against the Bears.