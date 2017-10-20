With Diggs out, Vikings’ rookie WR Coley likely to see more action

Stacy Coley was one of the most impressive players in training camp for the Minnesota Vikings. He racked up 10 catches for 165 yards in four preseason games, but hasn’t seen much of the field during the regular season, playing just 18 snaps so far. But that could change this Sunday.

The Vikings officially ruled out Stefon Diggs for Sunday’s game and Michael Floyd is questionable. That bumps Coley up the depth chart behind Adam Thielen and Laquon Treadwell.

Coley, who was a seventh-round pick out of Miami known for his quickness and route running, has worked with the Vikings’ proven receivers to take the next step.

“In and out of my breaks, emphasizing that more in practice,” Coley said. “Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Michael Floyd always help me [by] critiquing me.”

Of his 18 snaps, 16 came last week against the Packers with Diggs on the shelf. Coley will be looking for his first career reception. He had one kick return for 19 yards against Green Bay.

The Vikings will also need their rookie to block. It might be unexpected because of Diggs’ size, but he’s ranked in the top 10 blockers among receivers by Pro Football Focus.

“Just moving your feet, blocking with your feet and when you engage, don’t stop, just keep moving,” Coley said.

In college and the preseason, Coley was known for his big-pay ability, grabbing passes of 38 and 39 yards during the four exhibition games and averaging 13.4 yards per catch at The U.