Diggs is out vs. Ravens, Reiff questionable

It does not come as a surprise that wide receiver Stefon Diggs, guard Nick Easton and quarterback Sam Bradford are out against the Baltimore Ravens as they did not practice this week, but the Friday injury report did include one unexpected player: Left tackle Riley Reiff.

The Vikings’ starting lineman is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at US Bank Stadium with an ankle injury. He was not previously listed in any injury reports.

If Reiff can’t play, the Vikings will turn to backup Rashod Hill, who has not appeared in a game since Week 17 last season – though he did fill in for Reiff during a large portion of the preseason and training camp.

Receiver Michael Floyd practiced Friday and is listed as questionable with a hamstring issue. Corners Mackensie Alexander and Tramaine Brock are also questionable.

Linebacker Anthony Barr, who missed practice earlier this week with a concussion, was back on Friday and listed as a full participant. He is expected to play against the Ravens.

With Bradford out, Case Keenum will get his fifth start of the season.