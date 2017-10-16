Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy unhappy about Barr’s hit on Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers’ season likely came to an end when Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr drove him into the ground following a throw on the run. Rodgers screamed at Barr after getting up. Green Bay Packers’ head coach Mike McCarthy apparently shares Rodgers’ view on Barr’s hit.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that McCarthy called the hit “totally unnecessary.”

McCarthy not happy about the Anthony Barr hit that injured Aaron Rodgers. "It was totally unnecessary in my opinion." — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2017

Barr was not flagged on the play.

“He’s out of the pocket, he’s clearly expecting to get hit, but to pin him to the ground like that, I think was an illegal act,” McCarthy said.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer did not see the hit as dirty.

“We’re playing football,” Zimmer said. “It’s unfortunate that he got hurt but I think everything was above board. We’re not a dirty football team. We’ll never be a dirty football team as long as I’m here. We’re going to play within the rules and sometimes things happen.”

The official NFL rulebook leaves a lot to interpretation on hits likes Barr’s on Rodgers. It reads:

“No defensive player may run into a passer of a legal forward pass after the ball has left his hand (15 yards). The Referee must determine whether opponent had a reasonable chance to stop his momentum during an attempt to block the pass or tackle the passer while he still had the ball.”

The hit resulted in a broken collarbone for Rodgers. Following his exit, backup Brett Hundley struggled, throwing for just 157 yards and tossing three interceptions in the 23-10 loss.