Case Keenum, Vikings’ offense does just enough in grind-it-out win

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler October 22, 2017 2:51 pm

You can bet ESPN Classic won’t be replaying the Minnesota Vikings’ win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Vikings’ 24-16 victory looked like something straight out of the Big-10, with both teams staggering around on offense, hoping to gain enough first downs to set up their kickers. On this occasion, the better defense won.

It was clear from the start that the Ravens and quarterback Joe Flacco were no match for a Vikings defense that brought back five Pro Bowlers and was ranked No. 1 in the NFL by Pro Football Focus heading into this week.

The first three plays of the game were a 5-yard run, an end-around to the backup tight end for no gain and a sack by Danielle Hunter.

That was pretty much how it went for the entire day on offense for the Ravens. All but four Flacco-led drives ended in punts. One was a garbage-time TD as time expired; the other three were Justin Tucker field goals. Flacco was sacked five times and the Ravens finished with just 3.3 yards per play.

On offense, all the Vikings needed to do was show up. Running back Latavius Murray had his runaway best game as a Viking, gaining 113 yards on 17 carries and scoring the game’s only touchdown. Kicker Kai Forbath came through going 5-for-5 on field goals, including two from beyond 50 yards.

With Case Keenum under center, this is mostly how the Vikings have found their way to a 5-2 record. Outside of one wacky 369-yard performance by Keenum, the Vikings have relied heavily on the likes of Everson Griffen, Harrison Smith an Co. to pull out victories against the Bears, Packers and Ravens.

The Vikings can certainly carry over this way of winning to London, where they face the lowly Browns, but once the second half of the season comes around, they will likely need Sam Bradford or Teddy Bridgewater back under center to sustain their lead in the NFC North.

Coming out of the bye week, the Vikings go on the road against Washington, then play the Los Angeles Rams at home. Those teams came into Sunday ranking sixth and fifth, respectively, in yards per play. Kirk Cousins has a 106.4 rating, Jared Goff averages 8.0 yards per attempt and Rams back Todd Gurley entered this week leading the NFL in touchdowns.

Those matchups won’t be anything like facing Mitch Trubisky, Brett Hundley or Broken Joe Flacco.

The tough games don’t end with the Rams at home. The Vikings will travel to Detroit, Atlanta and Carolina in back-to-back-back weeks. Again, Matt Stafford, Matt Ryan and Cam Newton offer far tougher competition than the recent set of QBs that the Vikings have dominated.

That doesn’t mean that the Vikings’ defense will fall off the side of the earth when they take on better signal callers. They still have at half dozen of the NFL’s best defensive players and an elite defensive coach. But gaining 188 yards on 31 throws won’t get the job done offensively.

Whether we see Bradford or Bridgewater coming out of the bye is still up in the air. Bradford continues to have treatments on his knee, but each week that he isn’t under center makes his situation appear more bleak. Bridgewater is back at practice, but it’s unclear how long he will need to return. He is coming back from a catestrophic injury that often ends careers and has to adapt to a new offense under offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

In order for the Vikings to be a legit contender in the NFC, they need one of them to return. They also need Stefon Diggs and Michael Floyd back in the lineup. Both missed Sunday’s matchup with leg injuries. Without them, Laquon Treadwell struggled to gain separation from his defensive backs and the Vikings were forced to turn to dump-off and underneath passes.

It would be unfortunate if the stacked Vikings’ roster couldn’t reach its potential because of QB injuries. All the pieces are in place. The Vikings just need Bradford or Bridgewater healthy because, unlike the Ravens, Washington, LA, Detroit, Atlanta and Carolina have better weapons than their kicker.

  • badzeitgeist

    Keenum got a rough start at 5 of 12 (the INT was on Treadwell, and there while Keenum wasn’t quite on the mark, there were a couple of catchable passes dropped.) He went 15/19 after that in a game where we spent a lot of it grinding the clock and going with Murray’s hot hand. Keenum did what he needed to do and was called on to do. That doesn’t mean he showed the limits of his abilities. I think, as usual, the assessment is a little hard on Keenum. We have no idea what kind of form (or sturdiness) either Bridgewater or Bradford will come back with — be careful what you wish for. I’d stick with Case until it stops working.

    • cka2nd

      Thanks, badz. I missed the first half, so breaking down Keenum’s game like this gives me a clearer picture of the situation. As I’ve said before, Keenum is the starter until he has two or three bad games in a row AND either Bradford or Bridgewater is cleared to actually play. If Sloter is the only other healthy option, Keenum plays until he’s sunk to an historically bad level, and I doubt that will happen. But Coller is right that getting through Washington, the Rams and the road trip through Detroit and the South will be very tough on us if Keenum can’t step up and play better than he did today. I can live without the Buccaneers-destroying Keenum if we can get the Keenum who relieved Sam Bradford against Chicago or who guided us to four scores during the second half today, but bad to mediocre Case Keenum is not going to cut it.

    • David Prestin

      Yup, keenum was a little off at the start. But after that he settled in. His running is good too as it keeps away from getting sacked.

  • Gordon Guffey

    Outside of one wacky 369-yard performance by Keenum, the Vikings have relied heavily on the likes of Everson Griffen ~

    I for one dont believe Case gets near enough credit for keeping the offense going with the lose of talent once again this year ~

    The Vikings defense is one of the best as long as everyone stays healthy ~ But how long has it been since Diggs was 100% ~ ??? And then how many games has he missed ~ ??? Is he not seen as the # 1 WR by most in the sports world ~ Where has Wright been since Diggs was injured ~ ??? I dont know and thats why I’m asking ~ But he sure showed up well for the Vikings once again today ~ The Vikings have once again been playing backup and of backups at left OG and today a backup at left OT in the second half ~ They lost the 3rd leading rusher in Cook but have had good production from McKinnon and Murry who showed today what happens when he gets a hole to run through ~ Berger had his best game in the last 3 ~ I was really starting to worry about him ~ The guy is something like 110 in football years ~ LOL Smiley Face Mr. Berger 🙂 No one has played as well next to Elflein as Easton but somehow the backup played well enough ~ Credit goes out to Spielman and the offensive staff for knowing the kind of guys they need along the OL and going out and getting them be it in FA or the draft while keeping the good ones they already had that fit the blocking scheme ~ Unlike the busts or injury prone players from the past 4 years ~ Only Kalil is pre Zimmer and was never had injury problems in collage the other busts came under the last OC who has had full say until he walked away in the middle of the 2016 seasons ~

    Unlike last year the offense has find ways to keep winning ~ Thielen was held most of the game today as was WrightTreadwell and Rudolph ~ The refs were just letting these guys hold and hand fight all day ~ Credit goes to Ravens who did everything they could to stop the Vikings offense and no blame from me on the Refs ~ They did nothing to cost the Vikings the game today ~ I really didn’t watch the Vikings defenses that closely as I had my grand-kids today ~ They might have gotten away with the same thing ~ Or maybe I just trust these guys to much ~ ??? LOL

  • Jeeves

    Damn that’s boring football! I feel sorry for people who paid for tickets.
    We’re barely beating injury depleted teams. Anyone who still thinks Case is a starting quarterback? I’m glad we have him as a backup, but no more crap about him being the starter.





