Case Keenum, Vikings’ offense does just enough in grind-it-out win

You can bet ESPN Classic won’t be replaying the Minnesota Vikings’ win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Vikings’ 24-16 victory looked like something straight out of the Big-10, with both teams staggering around on offense, hoping to gain enough first downs to set up their kickers. On this occasion, the better defense won.

It was clear from the start that the Ravens and quarterback Joe Flacco were no match for a Vikings defense that brought back five Pro Bowlers and was ranked No. 1 in the NFL by Pro Football Focus heading into this week.

The first three plays of the game were a 5-yard run, an end-around to the backup tight end for no gain and a sack by Danielle Hunter.

That was pretty much how it went for the entire day on offense for the Ravens. All but four Flacco-led drives ended in punts. One was a garbage-time TD as time expired; the other three were Justin Tucker field goals. Flacco was sacked five times and the Ravens finished with just 3.3 yards per play.

On offense, all the Vikings needed to do was show up. Running back Latavius Murray had his runaway best game as a Viking, gaining 113 yards on 17 carries and scoring the game’s only touchdown. Kicker Kai Forbath came through going 5-for-5 on field goals, including two from beyond 50 yards.

With Case Keenum under center, this is mostly how the Vikings have found their way to a 5-2 record. Outside of one wacky 369-yard performance by Keenum, the Vikings have relied heavily on the likes of Everson Griffen, Harrison Smith an Co. to pull out victories against the Bears, Packers and Ravens.

The Vikings can certainly carry over this way of winning to London, where they face the lowly Browns, but once the second half of the season comes around, they will likely need Sam Bradford or Teddy Bridgewater back under center to sustain their lead in the NFC North.

Coming out of the bye week, the Vikings go on the road against Washington, then play the Los Angeles Rams at home. Those teams came into Sunday ranking sixth and fifth, respectively, in yards per play. Kirk Cousins has a 106.4 rating, Jared Goff averages 8.0 yards per attempt and Rams back Todd Gurley entered this week leading the NFL in touchdowns.

Those matchups won’t be anything like facing Mitch Trubisky, Brett Hundley or Broken Joe Flacco.

The tough games don’t end with the Rams at home. The Vikings will travel to Detroit, Atlanta and Carolina in back-to-back-back weeks. Again, Matt Stafford, Matt Ryan and Cam Newton offer far tougher competition than the recent set of QBs that the Vikings have dominated.

That doesn’t mean that the Vikings’ defense will fall off the side of the earth when they take on better signal callers. They still have at half dozen of the NFL’s best defensive players and an elite defensive coach. But gaining 188 yards on 31 throws won’t get the job done offensively.

Whether we see Bradford or Bridgewater coming out of the bye is still up in the air. Bradford continues to have treatments on his knee, but each week that he isn’t under center makes his situation appear more bleak. Bridgewater is back at practice, but it’s unclear how long he will need to return. He is coming back from a catestrophic injury that often ends careers and has to adapt to a new offense under offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

In order for the Vikings to be a legit contender in the NFC, they need one of them to return. They also need Stefon Diggs and Michael Floyd back in the lineup. Both missed Sunday’s matchup with leg injuries. Without them, Laquon Treadwell struggled to gain separation from his defensive backs and the Vikings were forced to turn to dump-off and underneath passes.

It would be unfortunate if the stacked Vikings’ roster couldn’t reach its potential because of QB injuries. All the pieces are in place. The Vikings just need Bradford or Bridgewater healthy because, unlike the Ravens, Washington, LA, Detroit, Atlanta and Carolina have better weapons than their kicker.