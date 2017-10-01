Latavius Murray ready to take over with Cook out

When Latavius Murray signed with the Minnesota Vikings, he figured to be part of a tandem in the backfield with Jerick McKinnon.

But rookie Dalvin Cook emerged as the No. 1 in camp and quickly became one of the league’s top running backs. Now with Cook appearing to be out long term, the Vikings will turn back to the former Raider.

“I always have that expectation, just as a competitor regardless of whether they drafted anybody or not,” Murray said. “If I was anywhere else, I would have the expectation to start. I want to be on the field.”

Murray, who signed a three-year, $15 million contract in Minnesota this offseason, was hampered by an ankle injury in camp and hasn’t seen much action in the first four games. He was asked whether he would be able to find a rhythm quickly as he becomes the starter.

“I don’t think it matters how it is, I have to be ready just like today,” Murray said. “Unfortunately things happen, so it’s not about whether I’m ready or what type of rhythm I have, I need to be ready when my number is called.”

While Cook was becoming a star, Murray is a proven NFL runner. He was a 2015 Pro Bowler, averaging 4.2 yards per carry in three seasons in Oakland. He also scored 20 touchdowns and caught 91 passes in 45 games in Oakland.

Despite the competition for playing time, Murray and Cook have become friends. It was tough for Murray to see the Vikings’ star rookie go down.

”I felt bad,” Murray said. “Any time a teammate goes down, especially in this group, especially a friend of mine, you feel bad and you feel for him. I was concerned.”