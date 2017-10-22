LISTEN NOW

Michael Floyd among those inactive vs. Ravens

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler October 22, 2017 10:45 am

The Minnesota Vikings will be without two of their top three wide receivers on Sunday as they face off with the Baltimore Ravens. Both Stefon Diggs and Michael Floyd are out with leg injuries.

Diggs was ruled out Friday with a groin injury. Floyd came into Sunday as questionable with a hamstring issue. He was announced as inactive prior to the game.

Rookie receiver Rodney Adams is active for the first time this year.

Another notable inactive player is cornerback Mackensie Alexander. He was also questionable. Starting guard Nick Easton is out with a calf injury. Tashawn Bower and Aviante Collins are healthy scratches.

  • Jeeves

    Floyd may be one of our top three receivers on paper, but he has only two receptions so far. I understand that his potential impact in the game may be greater than some of the others. My point is we won’t be missing out on something that we were used to having, as he has had limited opportunities.

  • Alan Light

    Floyd’s excellent blocking will be missed, expecially on screen plays





