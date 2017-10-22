Michael Floyd among those inactive vs. Ravens

The Minnesota Vikings will be without two of their top three wide receivers on Sunday as they face off with the Baltimore Ravens. Both Stefon Diggs and Michael Floyd are out with leg injuries.

Diggs was ruled out Friday with a groin injury. Floyd came into Sunday as questionable with a hamstring issue. He was announced as inactive prior to the game.

Rookie receiver Rodney Adams is active for the first time this year.

Another notable inactive player is cornerback Mackensie Alexander. He was also questionable. Starting guard Nick Easton is out with a calf injury. Tashawn Bower and Aviante Collins are healthy scratches.