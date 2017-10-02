Michael Floyd prepared for Vikings debut

Michael Floyd played the role of Tony Romo in his house while watching the Minnesota Vikings’ first four games.

”I call out the plays that are being run out there on the field,” Floyd said Monday. “That helps me stay in tune with what’s going on out on the field.”

The veteran wide receiver, who is set to join the team following a four-game suspension, was allowed to work out at the facility and take part in team meetings. Floyd took the field after practice and simulated the Vikings’ practice with a team councilor playing quarterback.

During his years in Arizona, Floyd was used predominantly as a deep threat, averaging 15.5 yards per catch in five seasons with the Cardinals. He didn’t give hints on Monday as to whether the Vikings will use him the same way.

“I have no idea, to be honest,” Floyd said. “Whatever they say goes. I’ll be ready. I’m in shape, I feel great and I’m ready to get started.”

Floyd is likely to take the spot of Laquon Treadwell. The former Vikings first-round pick has been on the field for 142 snaps this season and has just five catches for 42 yards on 10 targets.

Floyd’s suspension stemmed from a severe DUI in Arizona last December. The team backed him after he violated terms of his house arrest by registering a positive test for alcohol.

“I think I’ve put myself in a great position with this organization,” Floyd said. “They’ve shown a lot of support from teammates up to the head man. I think they believe in me.”