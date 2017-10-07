Mike Zimmer has an actual crystal ball

It started out as a quip about Sam Bradford’s health. And now who knows what sorcery could follow.
After the Minnesota Vikings’ starting quarterback got hurt in Week 1 with a non-contact knee injury, Zimmer, while being quizzed on Bradford’s return said, “I don’t have a crystal ball.”
Now, apparently, he does.
On Friday, Zimmer said, “I have a crystal ball now because one of the physics in the Twin Cities gave me one but I didn’t bring it down here with me.”
Zimmer then confirmed he wasn’t kidding about the ball’s existence.
“It’s involved and in-depth,” he joked. We think.
“I’m afraid to look into it sometimes, see an ugly face looking back,” Zimmer said.
Psychic Ruth Lordan, a “fifth-generation psychic” tweeted that she had provided Zimmer with the crystal ball.
Yes the psychic who gave Mike Zimmer the crystal ball, with purple cloth and instructions was me
— Ruth Lordan (@psychicRuth) October 7, 2017
Ironically, Zimmer did not say whether Bradford will play this week against the Bears.
“We’ll see,” he said.
But he’s already seen, right?
