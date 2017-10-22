Mike Zimmer “looking into all the scientific things” to give Vikings an edge against Browns

Mike Zimmer has been doing his homework when it comes to figuring out the best way to approach playing an NFL game overseas.

Saying he was “looking into all the scientific things for this,” the Vikings coach said Sunday that he has scheduled it so the Vikings will leave on Wednesday in preparation for their game against Cleveland next Sunday at Twickenham Stadium in London.

“We’re going to try something a little bit different than most of the other teams and I’ll either look smart or I’ll look dumb,” Zimmer said following the Vikings’ 24-16 victory over Baltimore at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings are 5-2 and in first place in the NFC North. The team’s bye week will follow the game against Cleveland.

Zimmer said by leaving after practice on Wednesday, the Vikings will arrive a day early.

“(Monday) they’re going to come in, we’ll get the normal stuff, we’ll run and lift and get this game flushed out of our system and have a short little walk-thru on Cleveland,” he said. “Then players will be off on Tuesday and then morning practice on Wednesday and then we’ll leave that night and get there Thursday and have a Thursday practice when we get there. We’ve had some sleep people come talk to us, you know we’re getting the whole gamut.”

The Vikings-Browns game will kickoff at 8:30 a.m. in Minnesota, meaning it will be 2:30 p.m. in Twickenham.