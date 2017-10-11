After missing final drive vs. Dallas, Jordy Nelson practices for Packers

As Aaron Rodgers led a game-winning drive against the Dallas Cowboys, his No. 1 wide receiver was on the sidelines. Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy would not reveal why Nelson was out, only saying he was being “evaluated.”

According to ESPN reports, Nelson was back at practice as the Packers prepare to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Nelson has 19 catches for 230 yards and six touchdowns so far this season. Last year against the Vikings, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound receiver picked up 14 catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns.

There’s a strong chance the Vikings will use shutdown cornerback Xavier Rhodes against Nelson. Rhodes said on Wednesday what makes the Packers’ receivers difficult to cover is their experience playing with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Teams pick up receivers that they feel like fit their system, but the difference with these receivers is their communication with the quarterback,” Rhodes said. “You know that Aaron Rodgers can throw it any and everywhere and the receivers know that…when he does make the throw, they can adjust to the ball once it’s in the air.”