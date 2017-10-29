No apologies: Vikings’ ugly win puts them in driver’s seat for NFC North

The ESPY’s won’t be nominating Vikings-Browns for Game of the Year, but the bottom line is the only thing that matters here: The Vikings are 6-2 and in prime position to win the NFC North.

It seems every game in London is hideous. Earlier this year, the Ravens last 44-0. Last year there was a tie. For whatever reason – sleep schedules, turf, driving on the other side of the road – games over seas are wrought with mistakes.

Sunday’s 33-16 Vikings win had (combined) two fumbles, an INT, a blocked kick, a missed chip-shot field goal and a double-decker bus full of penalties. So if you woke up early in the states in hopes of a thriller, you were disappointed.

But the ends is more important than the means, in this case. The Vikings’ win gives them an opportunity – especially with Aaron Rodgers out – to play .500 in the second half and cruise to an NFC North title.

Concern during the first half was justified. Last season the Vikings went into Chicago, who was 1-6 at the time, and lost. It was the game that spun their season out of control. So when the Browns went into halftime with the lead and the Vikings had little-to-nothing going in the run or pass game and the defense looked sluggish at times, it was natural for Vikings fans to have a here-we-go-again feeling.

Early in the game, it looked like quarterback Case Keenum was turning into a pumpkin. He threw an interception on the first drive and had a number of passes tipped. Keenum looked like a different quarterback with his running game slowed and the offensive line dinged up. Third string guard Danny Isidora was making his first start and Mike Remmers left the game early with a concussion.

At the same time, the Browns were moving the ball. Following Keenum’s interception, running back Isaiah Crowell ran past a confused Vikings defense for a 26-yard touchdown.

DeShone Kizer also orchestrated an eight-play, 82-yard touchdown drive late in the second quarter to put Cleveland up 13-9. Hands were securely over the panic button at that point.

But the Vikings took care of business in the second half. After the Browns took a one-point lead with a field goal midway through the third quarter, the Vikings’ offense finally found a spark. Keenum hit receiver Adam Thielen for a 25-yard gain to push the Vikings inside the red zone, then Jerick McKinnon finished the drivewith a 1-yard touchdown run, completing an eight-play, 75-yard drive (and two-point conversion) to put Minnesota up by a touchdown. McKinnon had a strong game with 50 rushing yards and 72 receiving.

The real Vikings defense stood up after that, giving up six total yards on the following three drives.

Keenum put the stake in the heart of the Browns with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph.

Once again, the Vikings’ backup quarterback did just enough to survive an easy match up. Nobody asked for an All-Pro performance. Keenum finished 27-for-43 with 288 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Where the season goes after the bye may be dictated by whether Teddy Bridgewater can come back healthy. A report on Sunday indicated that he could start Week 10.

It would be much more difficult for the Vikings to win games against quality opponents like Washington and L.A. with games like Keenum played on Sunday.

But as far as Sunday goes, the Vikings don’t have to issue any apologies for playing an ugly game. Going 6-2 without Bradford is basically a dream scenario.