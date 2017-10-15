No worries: Vikings QB Case Keenum isn’t concerned about what he can’t control

MINNEAPOLIS – The Vikings’ quarterback situation is never boring and that was certainly the case on Sunday morning.

Fox’s Jay Glazer reported that Teddy Bridgewater could be playing in a game within three weeks, if all goes well with his surgically repaired left knee, and Glazer also said that Sam Bradford’s knee issues are worse than previously reported and could be career threatening.

Case Keenum, the Vikings’ starter Sunday, was paying no attention to any of this.

His only focus was leading the Vikings to what became a 23-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Keenum wasn’t spectacular but he was efficient, completing 24 of 38 passes for 239 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

So what does Keenum make of the Vikings’ quarterback situation these days? “I don’t make anything of it,” he said. “I’m playing quarterback, and I love to play quarterback.”

Good answer, Case.

The 29-year-old Keenum could drive himself crazy wondering about how this is going to play out.

Will Bridgewater be cleared by doctors and, being a favorite of coach Mike Zimmer, get an opportunity to reclaim a job he only gave up because of a catastrophic knee injury suffered just before last season? Will Bradford’s twice-surgically repaired left knee begin to feel better in the coming weeks so that he can take over as the Vikings’ starter, or will the problem really force him to call it a career? Or, if nothing else, end his season.

Keenum signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Vikings last offseason knowing that, if things went according to plan, he would never play in a regular-season or playoff game. But Keenum also likely knew that things rarely go according to plan for the Vikings at his position and that meant an opportunity might come sooner rather than later.

Keenum is now 2-2 as the Vikings’ starter since replacing Bradford in Week 2 and he’s 3-2 in games in which he’s played, including last Monday when he stepped in for a hobbled Bradford and led the Vikings to victory.

“Case did some good things today and there’s some things that he needs to continue to do better at,” Zimmer said when asked about Keenum’s performance on Sunday. “He moved the team well and made some good throws and there’s some things we have to clean up with him.”

Most notable would be the interception Keenum threw in the second quarter on a pass intended for Michael Floyd. The ball was tipped by linebacker Blake Martinez and intercepted by cornerback Damarious Randall. Randall returned the pick to the Vikings’ 38-yard line, and the Packers got a 26-yard Mason Crosby field goal to end the drive and pull within four.

It was the first interception Keenum has thrown in 159 attempts this season. Keenum did spread the ball around to six receivers, including nine completions to Adam Thielen, five apiece to Kyle Rudolph and Jerick McKinnon and three to so-far-disappointing second-year receiver Laquon Treadwell. That included a very nice one-handed catch by Treadwell along the sideline in the third quarter.

“From what the crowd sounded like, it sounded like it was pretty impressive,” Keenum said of the grab that Treadwell made with his right hand before bringing the ball into his body. “He makes a lot of plays at practice. He’s been doing that for a long time. He is a guy that is developing really well. I like throwing him the football. It was good to see him get hot tonight.”

Keenum called the atmosphere for his first Packers-Vikings game “electronic,” and credited his offensive line for not giving up a sack. Keenum was sacked twice in his first game against Pittsburgh and again twice in a loss to Detroit, but hasn’t been sacked in the three other games in which he’s played.

So how much longer does he expect to hold the starting job?

“There’s a lot of externals in this business, and it’s your job (in the media) to talk through every possibility in everything that goes on, but that’s not my job, so I don’t have to answer that question” Keenum said. “I can go out and play quarterback and have fun.”