Notes from Winter Park: Bradford’s status, Murray’s ankle and Trubisky starting

Dalvin Cook’s ACL injury was the biggest topic at Winter Park on Monday, but it wasn’t the only storyline. Here’s other notes of importance from Monday’s media availablity:

Nothing new on the Sam Bradford front

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has been forced to answer a lot of injury questions so far this season. Quarterback Sam Bradford missed his third straight start on Sunday with a knee injury. The team has been mum on a timeline for Bradford. That continued on Monday.

“He’s still day-to-day,” Zimmer said, giving no indication of whether Bradford could return on Monday night.

The Vikings’ head coach said last week that Bradford will not require surgery.

In three games without Bradford, the Vikings are 1-2 and Case Keenum has a 61.0% completion percentage, three touchdowns, zero INTs and a 94.4 QB rating.

Latavius Murray’s ankle

Latavius Murray underwent offseason surgery, which kept him out through the first month of training camp in Mankato. Murray had an ankle injury in the past and said it takes some time to feel 100% again after surgery.

“To be honest I’m still trying to get to that point,” Murray said. “It’s not going to feel the same for awhile. I knew that dealing with my previous ankle procedure. For me, it’s being well enough to be out there and help the team and be successful.”

The Vikings’ veteran running back, who signed a three-year, $15 million contract in the offseason, said there is still some discomfort in his ankle.

”At this point it’s been general soreness,” Murray said. “During the game, not really because there’s so much adrenaline going on.”

Zimmer said the Vikings do plan on looking at free agent running backs.

Mitch Trubisky to start for the Bears

The Chicago Bears will reportedly start rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky following a disasters last two games from Mike Glennon. Vikings DE Everson Griffen said that Trubisky might be more mobile than Glennon, but he’s focused on slowing down Jordan Howard, who ripped off 153 yards against the Vikings last year.

”Stop the run first and foremost,” Everson Griffen said. “They have a good running game. Howard is a strong back. He likes to hit the hole downhill, he’s a north-and-south runner. They have some good wideouts to get the ball to, but at the end of the day, we have to stop the run because they’re going to run the ball against us, then they are going to run play-action passes.”