Against Packers, Harrison Smith makes his case as league’s best safety

The Minnesota Vikings have had a lot of great defensive performances this year, but none better than Harrison Smith’s 60 minutes on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

He intercepted quarterback Brett Hundley, picked up 1.5 sacks, had two passes deflected and five tackles.

Smith’s play in the Vikings’ 23-10 win had teammates marveling.

“He was all over the place,” linebacker Eric Kendricks said. “It was cool to watch and cool to be on the same defense. I couldn’t believe some of the plays he made. I know he’s capable of that and he brought it today.”

“Harrison played on of the best football games I’ve ever seen him play and I’ve known him a long time,” tight end Kyle Rudolph said. “It seemed like he was everywhere today.”

Asked if it was his top performance, Smith was (somehow) self critical.

“I gave up a catch on the first play, there’s always stuff you can correct,” Smith said. “When your number is called, try and make a play.”

Smith’s masterful game came just six days after he picked off Mitch Trubisky to set up a game-winning field goal against the Chicago Bears.

While he may have given up a catch, quarterbacks are 6-for-15 with zero touchdowns and three INTs when throwing at Smith this season. Good for a QB rating of 8.3, according to Pro Football Focus.

PFF also currently ranks Smith as the NFL’s No. 1 safety.

Smith’s versatility makes him a dynamic weapon for the Vikings. He rates among the best in coverage, pass rushing and run stuffing. He’s been a major part of the Vikings’ success against the run. They allowed just 3.0 yards per carry to Green Bay and came into Sunday’s game ranked fourth in the NFL in YPC allowed.

Success for the Vikings’ 28-year-old safety is nothing new. PFF’s grading system has placed rated him an 85 (out of 100) or above in four straight seasons.