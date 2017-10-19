Pro Football Focus ranks Vikings as NFL’s best defense

The Minnesota Vikings’ defense has terrific numbers through six games, ranking fourth in yards per play allowed and fifth in points against. Pro Football Focus rates them even better than the numbers, slotting them as the No. 1 defense in the NFL in a recent article ranking all 32 defenses.

PFF’s Sam Monson wrote:

“The Vikings under Mike Zimmer have always had a strong defense, but they have been particularly suffocating this season, with Linval Joseph leading their run defense up the middle and Harrison Smith patrolling the back end along with Xavier Rhodes at cornerback. As a unit, this team has 101 total pressures through six games.”

The rankings are based on the season’s numbers adjusted for strength of opponent and situation. For example, the defense wouldn’t be dinged as harshly for yards allowed to Drew Brees or a touchdown given up after a turnover in Vikings territory against Detroit.

Safety Harrison Smith is the Vikings’ highest graded player, scoring a 93.9 out of 100. The Vikings have five players rated in the top 15 at their position: Smith, Everson Griffen, Linval Joseph, Anthony Barr and Danielle Hunter. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes has also allowed just a 52.9 rating on throws in his direction.

The Vikings’ defense has a chance to bolster their case over the next two weeks as they face Baltimore and Cleveland, who both rank in the bottom 10 in scoring offense.