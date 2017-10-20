Ravens’ injury report stacked with key players

The Baltimore Ravens’ injury report is so long it could be confused with one of the team’s starting units. Nine players are listed as either out, doubtful or questionable.

Baltimore’s run game could be hampered by missing starting guard Matt Skura and running back Terrance West. They are both ruled out along with receiver Breshad Perriman and tight end Maxx Williams. Linebacker Tim Williams is the only player officially out on the defensive side.

But that doesn’t mean Baltimore’s solid defense is healthy. Listed as questionable are defensive tackles Brandon Williams and Carl Davis along with No. 1 corner Jimmy Smith.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said that Williams’ status could have a significant impact on his team’s running attack.

“I saw a stat that when he’s playing people rush for 86 yards and when he doesn’t it’s 160 yards or something like that,” Zimmer said. “He’s a great player otherwise they wouldn’t have paid him all that money. Fast, quick, strong.”

The “questionable” group on offense also includes key players. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is battling a mouth ailment, Jeremy Maclin has a back issue and Mike Wallace is fighting a shoulder injury.