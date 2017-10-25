Reiff misses Wednesday’s practice, Diggs and Keenum limited

The Minnesota Vikings’ injury list is extensive as they board a plane Wednesday to head to London.

Starting left tackle Riley Reiff, quarterback Sam Bradford, guard Jeremiah Sirles and defensive end Stephen Weatherly did not practice.

Reiff left Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter. Rashod Hill took his place for 19 snaps.

Bradford is still out with a knee injury. Mike Zimmer said Bradford would make the trip to London but he’s missed seven straight practices and there has been no timeline on his return.

Zimmer answered, “I don’t know, we’ll see,” to a question about whether Case Keenum would be starting against the Cleveland Browns. Keenum was limited in practice with a chest injury. That may have meant more first-team reps for Teddy Bridgewater, who is continuing to work back from knee surgery.

Stefon Diggs was also limited with both the groin injury that has kept him out the last two games and a new ankle injury.

Receiver Michael Floyd, who missed the game against Baltimore last week, was a limited participant with a hamstring injury.

Starting left guard Nick Easton was also limited. Zimmer said earlier this week that he has a chance to play in London.

Corners Tramaine Brock and Mackensie Alexander were also limited.