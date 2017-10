The Bears will give first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky his first NFL start on Oct. 9 against the Vikings, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Bears benched Mike Glennon after the veteran quarterback turned over the ball four times in the Bears’ 35-14 loss last Thursday night in Green Bay. Glennon was signed to a three-year, $45 million free-agent deal during the offseason. He received $19 million in guarantees.