Report: Bridgewater could play in three weeks

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Sunday that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater could be back on the field – in a game – within three weeks if all goes well.

Vikings trainer Eric Sugarman said this week that Bridgewater would meet with his surgeon on Monday. He can return to practice on Wednesday if he is cleared, then the Vikings will have three weeks to decide whether they will activate him.

The Vikings may need Bridgewater to return under center soon. Glazer also reported that Sam Bradford’s injury is worse than previously reported and could even be career threatening.