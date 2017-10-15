LISTEN NOW

vikings

Previous Story Vikings will be without Andrew Sendejo against Packers; Anthony Harris to start

Report: Bridgewater could play in three weeks

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler October 15, 2017 12:01 pm
Dec 1, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) looks on prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Sunday that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater could be back on the field – in a game – within three weeks if all goes well.

Vikings trainer Eric Sugarman said this week that Bridgewater would meet with his surgeon on Monday. He can return to practice on Wednesday if he is cleared, then the Vikings will have three weeks to decide whether they will activate him.

The Vikings may need Bridgewater to return under center soon. Glazer also reported that Sam Bradford’s injury is worse than previously reported and could even be career threatening.

Topics:
Vikings vikings
Leave A Comment




Thursday Night Lights at Mystic Lake. Click here for details

vikings

Previous Story Vikings will be without Andrew Sendejo against Packers; Anthony Harris to start