Report: Bridgewater could play in Week 10

The Minnesota Vikings could get Teddy Bridgewater back under center after the bye week according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.

“The expectation now is Teddy Bridgewater is healthy enough to return to the team and on the field after the bye [week],” Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Kickoff. “If that happens, expect him to be activated off the [physically unable to perform] list and then compete for the starting job. This is a player they consider to be their franchise quarterback. I would not be surprised, based on what I know, that he’s under center soon.”

Bridgewater has practiced the last two weeks following a 14-month recovery from a severe knee injury.

The Vikings have one week remaining in the 21-day window to activate Bridgewater from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Rapaport is also reporting that things aren’t looking good for a Sam Bradford return.

“It doesn’t sound like Sam Bradford will be ready soon,” Rapoport said. “They do have the bye week coming up, but Bradford did not practice this past week. Last I checked in, he was still dealing with some knee pain that kept him off the field for most of this season. There is, at this point, no timeline for his return.”