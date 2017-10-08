Report: Sam Bradford took majority of first-team reps in practice

Sam Bradford could be on track to start Monday night against the Chicago Bears, according to an NFL Network report.

Stacey Dales reports that Bradford took the majority of first-team reps this week in practice, which could indicate he will be back under center for the Vikings for the first time since Week 1.

I’m told per sources Sam Bradford got the majority of first team reps with the Vikings offense this week. We will see if he plays v. Bears. — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) October 8, 2017

Bradford was listed on the team’s injury report as “limited” in practice and is officially questionable for the game.

The Vikings’ QB said this week that he expects to have to play through pain in his knee when he does return. Bradford also added that a visit to Dr. James Andrews revealed that the issue would not be long term.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer would only say, “We’ll see,” when asked about Bradford’s status.