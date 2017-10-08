LISTEN NOW

Report: Sam Bradford took majority of first-team reps in practice

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler October 8, 2017 9:10 am
Nov 24, 2016; Detroit, MI, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) drops back to pass during the first quarter of a NFL game on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Bradford could be on track to start Monday night against the Chicago Bears, according to an NFL Network report.

Stacey Dales reports that Bradford took the majority of first-team reps this week in practice, which could indicate he will be back under center for the Vikings for the first time since Week 1.

Bradford was listed on the team’s injury report as “limited” in practice and is officially questionable for the game.

The Vikings’ QB said this week that he expects to have to play through pain in his knee when he does return. Bradford also added that a visit to Dr. James Andrews revealed that the issue would not be long term.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer would only say, “We’ll see,” when asked about Bradford’s status.

