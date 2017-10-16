Report: Teddy Bridgewater cleared to practice

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen is reporting that Teddy Bridgewater has been cleared to practice by the surgeon who performed his surgery following a severe knee injury suffered last August.

Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater has been cleared to practice by doctor who performed the surgery on his dislocated knee, according to source — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 16, 2017

Bridgewater is set to come off the Physically Unable to Perform list on Wednesday, then the Vikings will have three weeks to decide whether they want to activate him.