vikings

Report: Teddy Bridgewater cleared to practice

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler October 16, 2017 9:55 am

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen is reporting that Teddy Bridgewater has been cleared to practice by the surgeon who performed his surgery following a severe knee injury suffered last August.

Bridgewater is set to come off the Physically Unable to Perform list on Wednesday, then the Vikings will have three weeks to decide whether they want to activate him.

  • Laurie K.

    I would love love love to see TB come back and lead this team to a SB. Fantasy? Sure, why not?

    • linus

      Agreed. There have been some crazy stories in the history of the NFL, but the Vikings’ QB situation over the last two years has to be near the top of the list, especially if it plays out as you’ve suggested.





