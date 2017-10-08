Report: Teddy Bridgewater expected to be activated from PUP list after Week 6

CBS Sports’s Jason La Confora is reporting that Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is expected to be activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list after Week 6.

La Confora reports there have been no setbacks in his recovery and doctors have cleared him at each step.

Bridgewater has been out since suffering a severe knee injury prior to last season.

On when Bridgewater could be prepared to suit up, LaConfora wrote:

“Bridgewater will obviously need significant practice time to round into shape given the extent of his injury and the length of his layoff, but he is in great spirits and has been enthused by the progress he has made the past few months.”

LaConfora points out that the Vikings will have a three week window to evaluate Bridgewater before they have to add him to the active roster.

“The Vikings’ plan is to have Bridgewater in their quarterback mix in the second half of the season,” LaConfora wrote.