Report: Vikings work out four running backs

With running back Dalvin Cook out for the year, the Minnesota Vikings are on the hunt for a third running back. ESPN’s Field Yates reports they worked out Stevan Ridley, Troymaine Pope, Bobby Rainey and Josh Rounds on Wednesday.

Ridley ran over over 1,000 yards in 2012 with the New England Patriots, but hasn’t had much success in the NFL since. In the last two years, he rushed just 39 times for 97 yards in nine games between the Jets and Falcons.

Rainey appeared in 15 games for the Giants last season and was mostly used as a receiving option. He only carried the ball 17 times but caught 20 passes for 153 yards. The 29-year-old runner averages 4.0 yards per carry in 61 career games.

Pope was briefly with the Jets and Seahawks last season, gaining 44 yards on 12 carries. He spent training camp with the Colts.

Rounds has not appeared in an NFL game. He was a part-time back at Tulane, rushing 125 times for 758 yards in 2016