Report: Zimmer ‘anticipates’ Bradford will start vs. Bears

It appears the Minnesota Vikings will have their starting quarterback back under center on Monday night against the Chicago Bears.

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin is reporting that Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told the Monday Night Football broadcast crew that he “anticipates” Bradford will be the starter.

Mike Zimmer met w/ ESPN’s MNF crew tonight & said he “anticipates” Sam Bradford will start vs. Bears tomorrow. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) October 8, 2017

Bradford is officially listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. He was limited in practice all week, but one report from NFL Network stated that Bradford took the majority of reps over Case Keenum.

The Vikings’ starter has been battling a knee injury since Week 1. They have gone 1-2 with Keenum.