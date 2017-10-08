LISTEN NOW

Report: Zimmer ‘anticipates’ Bradford will start vs. Bears

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler October 8, 2017 6:58 pm
Nov 24, 2016; Detroit, MI, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Lions win 16-13. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

It appears the Minnesota Vikings will have their starting quarterback back under center on Monday night against the Chicago Bears.

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin is reporting that Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told the Monday Night Football broadcast crew that he “anticipates” Bradford will be the starter.

Bradford is officially listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. He was limited in practice all week, but one report from NFL Network stated that Bradford took the majority of reps over Case Keenum.

The Vikings’ starter has been battling a knee injury since Week 1. They have gone 1-2 with Keenum.

