Riley Reiff, Stefon Diggs full participants in Thursday’s practice

The Minnesota Vikings are getting healthier.

Starting left tackle Riley Reiff and wide receiver Stefon Diggs were both full participants in the Vikings’ first practice in London on Thursday.

Reiff missed the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens and sat out practice on Wednesday. He was listed with a knee injury.

Diggs has missed the last two games with a groin issue. Thursday marked the first time he participated fully since suffering the injury against the Chicago Bears.

Quarterback Sam Bradford did not practice. Case Keenum was a full-go after being limited with a chest injury on Wednesday.

Starting guard Nick Easton was limited Thursday. He’s dealing with a calf injury that kept him out against the Packers and Ravens. Backup guard Jeremiah Sirles did not practice.

Michael Floyd was also limited with a hamstring.

The Vikings’ two depth corners Mackensie Alexander and Tramaine Brock also fully participated. Alexander missed last week’s game with a hip problem.