Sam Bradford listed as questionable vs. Bears

Knee Watch 2017 continues.

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford is officially listed as questionable for Minnesota’s matchup against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

Head coach Mike Zimmer did not comment on how Bradford looked in practice this week. On whether Bradford would play, Zimmer repeated several times, “We’ll see.”

Bradford spoke with the media on Thursday and said he would like to have an idea whether he could start after Thursday and Friday’s practices.

The Vikings’ quarterback acknowledged that when he does return, he expects there to still be pain in his knee.

“At this point you’re going to have to play through some discomfort,” Bradford said. “I would like it to be 100 percent but I don’t even know if that’s possible until the bye week or the end of the year. The goal is just to be able to go out there and feel comfortable and be able to play. I am going to have to play through some discomfort.”

Case Keenum has gone 1-2 in his three starts, throwing for 755 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Rashod Hill is the only player listed as out on the injury report.