LISTEN NOW

vikings

Previous Story Linval Joseph leading Vikings’ impressive run defense Next Story Mike Zimmer has an actual crystal ball

Sam Bradford listed as questionable vs. Bears

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler October 7, 2017 1:20 pm
Dec 18, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Colts defeated the Vikings 34-6. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Knee Watch 2017 continues.

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford is officially listed as questionable for Minnesota’s matchup against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

Head coach Mike Zimmer did not comment on how Bradford looked in practice this week. On whether Bradford would play, Zimmer repeated several times, “We’ll see.”

Bradford spoke with the media on Thursday and said he would like to have an idea whether he could start after Thursday and Friday’s practices.

The Vikings’ quarterback acknowledged that when he does return, he expects there to still be pain in his knee.

“At this point you’re going to have to play through some discomfort,” Bradford said. “I would like it to be 100 percent but I don’t even know if that’s possible until the bye week or the end of the year. The goal is just to be able to go out there and feel comfortable and be able to play. I am going to have to play through some discomfort.”

Case Keenum has gone 1-2 in his three starts, throwing for 755 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Rashod Hill is the only player listed as out on the injury report.

Topics:
Vikings vikings
Leave A Comment
  • GoodByeBlueMonday1

    “We’ll see”. I see Zimmer not being the coach next year. He does not like having to answer questions from the media so maybe he should find something else to do.

    • Based God

      Disrespectful of the fans. Especially from a coach who hasn’t earned the right to dodge questions.

      • linus

        You’re both foolish. What Zimmer owes the fans is victories, so if he thinks that keeping the identity of his starter a secret until game day gives them a better chance of winning, then that is what he needs to do… and that’s assuming he even knows for sure whether or not Bradford will play. He might not.

  • Gordon Guffey

    I had feeling that Bradford would return about the same time Floyd made his ~ Hopefully if Bradford does play Monday night he is healed enough to play like he did in week one ~ Hopefully Floyd makes it hard to cover the Vikings top 3 WR as well ~





Thursday Night Lights at Mystic Lake. Click here for details

vikings

Previous Story Linval Joseph leading Vikings’ impressive run defense Next Story Mike Zimmer has an actual crystal ball