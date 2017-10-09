LISTEN NOW

vikings

Previous Story Vikings release RB Stevan Ridley to make room for Michael Floyd

Sam Bradford officially active vs. Bears

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler October 9, 2017 6:19 pm
Nov 13, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) throws the ball against the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reports over the past two days have indicated that Sam Bradford will start against the Chicago Bears and it appears that is coming to fruition as the Vikings’ starting QB is active for Monday Night Football.

Bradford has missed the past three games with a knee injury suffered Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints.

Here are the Vikings’ inactives vs. Chicago:

QB Kyle Sloter

T Rashod Hill

G Danny Isidora

WR Stacy Coley

WR Rodney Adams

DE Tashawn Bower

S Jayron Kearse

Topics:
Vikings vikings
Leave A Comment




Thursday Night Lights at Mystic Lake. Click here for details

vikings

Previous Story Vikings release RB Stevan Ridley to make room for Michael Floyd