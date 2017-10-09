Sam Bradford officially active vs. Bears

Reports over the past two days have indicated that Sam Bradford will start against the Chicago Bears and it appears that is coming to fruition as the Vikings’ starting QB is active for Monday Night Football.

Bradford has missed the past three games with a knee injury suffered Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints.

Here are the Vikings’ inactives vs. Chicago:

QB Kyle Sloter

T Rashod Hill

G Danny Isidora

WR Stacy Coley

WR Rodney Adams

DE Tashawn Bower

S Jayron Kearse