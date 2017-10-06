Sam Bradford says knee injury ‘should be something that goes away’

Sam Bradford said Friday he is feeling better about the long-term outlook of his knee injury after visiting Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion.

”I think it was definitely good news down there,” Bradford said. “It was comforting knowing that, if things go according to plan, it should be something that eventually goes away.”

Visiting Dr. Andrews, Bradford said, was to “make sure there wasn’t anything else there” with his knee injury, which NFL Network reported to be a bone bruise.

Bradford suffered the injury in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints and has not been able to start since. He sat out last week’s practice.

The Vikings’ starting quarterback did not indicate whether he will be playing on Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but said he hoped to know within the next two practices rather than being a game-time decision.

Bradford said when he does return, he doesn’t expect to feel fully healthy.

“At this point you’re going to have to play through some discomfort,” Bradford said. “I would like it to be 100 percent but I don’t even know if that’s possible until the bye week or the end of the year. The goal is just to be able to go out there and feel comfortable and be able to play. I am going to have to play through some discomfort.”

The Vikings listed Bradford as a limited participant in practice. He did not comment on how much he was able to do.

“I feel good,” Bradford said. “Being able to go out there and practice yesterday was a step in the right direction. Being able to go out there again today and see what it feels like and be able to make it through today, make it through tomorrow, that’s key for me.”