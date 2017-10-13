Sam Bradford, Stefon Diggs out against the Packers

The Minnesota Vikings’ duo that combined for 182 yards in a 17-14 win over the Green Bay Packers at US Bank Stadium will both be out for Sunday’s game.

Quarterback Sam Bradford will miss the matchup with the Packers after re-aggravating his knee injury on Monday night against the Chicago Bears as will top receiver Stefon Diggs.

Bradford did not practice all week. Trainer Eric Sugarman said Tuesday that the injury could heal and allow Bradford to return, but did not speculate on a timetable.

Case Keenum will appear in his fourth game under center for the Vikings. Last week, he went 17-for-21 off the bench to lead the Vikings to a 20-17 win. Teammates have gotten behind Keenum’s personality.

”He’s a really passionate guy,” lineman Jeremiah Sirles said. “He’s really exciting, he’s fun to be around. His energy is a lot. That was apparent last week because guys really rallied around him.”

Diggs “tweaked” his groin against the Bears. Heading into Chicago, he was the NFL’s leading receiver in yards. Diggs said that this year’s injury is not as bad as what he dealt with last season.

The Vikings will also be without Nick Easton. Sirles will step in at left guard. Last season Sirles started 10 games at tackle.

“Things happen a little faster when you move inside,” Sirles said. “At tackle there’s a lot more space, timing things to deal with. Inside guys are on top of you a lot faster. I’ll have a great challenge going against a guy like [Mike] Daniels who is fast and strong and quick.”