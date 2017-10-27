Stefon Diggs questionable vs. Browns

The Minnesota Vikings may or may not have four key offensive players back in the lineup against the Cleveland Browns. Stefon Diggs, Riley Reiff, Nick Easton and Michael Floyd are all listed as questionable.

Diggs fully practiced for two straight days, which is a good sign for his status on Sunday. He’s missed the last two games with a groin injury.

Reiff also fully participated in practice on Thursday and Friday. He was kept out of the fourth quarter against the Ravens with a knee injury.

Both Easton and Floyd were limited all week. Neither hasn’t played since the Vikings’ win over Chicago. If Easton can’t play, the Vikings will turn to their No. 3 guard as Jeremiah Sirles is out with a knee injury.

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander is questionable.

Sam Bradford and backup DE Stephen Weatherly are the only other players who are out.