Teddy Bridgewater: ‘I definitely believe I’ll play this year’

When is Teddy coming back?

As soon as Teddy Bridgewater was cleared for practice on Monday, the biggest question surrounding the Minnesota Vikings became when they would see their franchise quarterback back under center.

Bridgewater practiced Wednesday for the first time in over a year. On Thursday, made his goal for this season clear.

“I definitely believe I’ll play this year,” Bridgewater said. “But I can’t just sit here and say it. I have to continue to put the work in on the practice field and show the training staff or the higher authority that eventually I can get back to the player that I was. But right now I’m focusing on practicing, being around the guys, interacting on the football before I even thing about playing live action.”

The Vikings have 21 days from Wednesday to decide whether to lift Bridgewater off the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Proving that he is ready to play against real competition is a major challenge for the Vikings. Bridgewater said the team has a plan “over the next couple weeks” for him to build up to that point.

“We’re going to see how it is moving forward,” Bridgewater said. “I feel pretty confident in myself. Playing quarterback, you have to be the eye of hurricane. There’s a lot going around you so you have to remain calm and that’s something I take pride in.’’

When Bridgewater does return, he’ll be playing under a new offensive coordinator. He spent the first two years of his career with Norv Turner, who resigned midway through last season. This will be Bridgewater’s first time working with Pat Shurmur, though he has been in meetings throughout training camp and the preseason.

“This offense, there are completions all over the field,” Bridgewater said. “I’ve been able to watch the quarterbacks practice, I’ve been on the sidelines for the home games and been able to watch the games and the guys have been competing at a high level, they’ve been very efficient, not taking too many sacks and playing fast. So I like what I’ve been seeing from the offense and I hope that we can continue to keep going forward.’’

Bridgewater was back on the practice field Thursday afternoon. The Vikings’ QB said he has been impressed by the way his team has battled to a 4-2 record despite missing Sam Bradford for the majority of the year.

“This team probably some of the best guys that I’ve been around when it comes to adversity and these guys never put their head down,” Bridgewater said. “They always say, whoever’s back there we’re going to ride with them. And that’s when I’ve been noticing since last year. These guys they’ve been dealing with adversity and they’ve been doing a great job of just responding. I’m proud of this team.”