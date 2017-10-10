Teddy Bridgewater to be evaluated by his surgeon next week

Almost on a weekly basis reports have surfaced about Teddy Bridgewater’s return to the Minnesota Vikings.

The latest, from CBS’s Jason La Confora, indicated that Bridgewater will be coming off the Physically Unable to Perform list after next week. On Tuesday, Minnesota Vikings’ trainer Eric Sugarman gave a brief update on Bridgewater’s status, saying he will be evaluated by his surgeon next Monday.

“Teddy is working hard every day,” Sugarman said. “You guys see him all the time on the side working extremely hard, doing a great job. He’s got one more week here where he’s not allowed to participate. He will be re-evaluated by his surgeon next Monday and then we’re going to take it from there.”

Bridgewater has not practiced since suffered a severe knee injury prior to last season.