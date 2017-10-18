Teddy Bridgewater returns to practice, Sam Bradford still absent

It’s been nearly 14 months since Teddy Bridgewater has stepped on the field at Winter Park for a real practice. On Wednesday, he was back. No longer is Bridgewater forced to work out on the side or run through the practice script after his teammates are all off the field.

And here it is, Teddy Bridgewater on the practice field pic.twitter.com/iVyAx1MVDf — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) October 18, 2017

Head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed the obvious on Wednesday: That Bridgewater will not be playing this week. Zimmer said that before they can clear him to play in a game, the team needs to see how his body reacts to movement and whether he can protect himself in live situations.

Sam Bradford was not present for Wednesday’s workout. NFL Network reported that Bradford traveled to New York City last week for a procedure on his knee. Bradford has not practiced since leaving the Vikings’ game against the Chicago Bears last Monday night.

Anthony Barr was taking part in warm-ups but did not have a helmet. He suffered a concussion Sunday against the Packers and was still in concussion protocol as of Monday.

Stefon Diggs was not practicing. He’s been battling a groin injury.

Andrew Sendejo was back practicing after missing the Vikings’ matchup with the Packers.