Terrell Suggs still a top linebacker at age 35

Since Terrell Suggs debuted in the NFL in 2003, he’s been one of the league’s best pass rushers.

He’s picked up 119 sacks over his 14 years, including 4.5 in the first six games so far this year.

On a conference call Wednesday with the Twin Cities media, Baltimore Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked how Suggs has continued to dominate at 35 years old.

”No. 1 is talent,” Harbaugh said. “He’s one of those rare guys walking around this planet. Start with that. I think he’s worked harder than he ever has before in the later part of his career to make sure he’s in shape and he really knows the game inside and out.”

Suggs grew up in St. Paul and has a long-standing friendship with Minnesota Twins first baseman Joe Mauer. The two played youth football together. He moved from St. Paul to Arizona in eighth grade and became one of the top recruits in the country.

Since entering the NFL, Suggs has racked up a Super Bowl title, six Pro Bowl appearances and a defensive player of the year award. He ranks second among active pass rushers only behind Julius Peppers. Suggs currently ranks 21st (out of 104) at his position by Pro Football Focus ratings.

“He’s a good player,” Zimmer said. “He’s smart, very instinctive, he sees things really well, adjusts on the move. He’s always been a great rusher.”

The Vikings’ offensive line will be much more equipped to handle a rusher of Suggs’ talent this year than they would have been in 2016. They have allowed the sixth fewest sacks in the NFL and left tackle Riley Reiff is yet to give up a sack.