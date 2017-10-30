Vikings claim RB Mack Brown from Washington, waive WR Adams

The Minnesota Vikings have added some depth to their backfield.

The team announced Monday they have claimed running back Mack Brown from Washington. The 26-year-old has appeared in 12 games over the last two years and carried the ball 16 times for 111 yards and one touchdown.

The Vikings had been using only three running backs: Latavius Murray, Jerick McKinnon and CJ Ham. They signed and quickly released Stevan Ridley two weeks ago.

Receiver Rodney Adams was waived by the team. He was selected by the Vikings in the fifth round. He made the team out of camp, but did not see the field.

The Vikings also waived offensive lineman Cornelius Edison, who was active for the first time against the Browns. The move makes room for Andrew Sendejo to return to the roster after being suspended last week.