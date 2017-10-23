Vikings’ Eagan facility on track for March 2018

The Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center is on track to open its doors in the beginning of March 2018.

The Minnesota Vikings invited Twin Cities media to see progress on the new Eagan campus that will house the entire Vikings’ organization, along with Twin Cities Orthopedics’ facility, which will be open to the pubic as well as utilized by the Vikings.

Vikings owner Zygi Wilf was on hand for part of the tour.

“We’re very, very excited,” Wilf said. “It’s a long time coming. We’ve really enjoyed the years I’ve had and previous owners had at Winter Park, but right now is the right time to move on and to move into the 21st century.”

The Vikings will have two practice fields that they can rotate. One has an underground heating system that will keep the grass temperature around 50 degrees, which will allow the Vikings to practice outside even when temperatures drop.

The facility includes a stadium that can be used for the Vikings’ scrimmage at the end of training camp, which will begin being held in Eagan next season, and for a number of high school events.

”The vision from the beginning was that this facility needs to be community facing, community accessible,” Vikings Executive Vice President of Public Affairs Lester Bagley said. “So we are developing partnerships as we speak with our non-profits, youth sports, high school football, soccer, lacrosse.”

The goal for 2018 is to host a high school football scrimmage in August, a rivalry game in either September or October and then the quarterfinal playoffs.

The 76,000 square foot medical office building includes physical therapy space, traditional clinc open to the public and a surgery center.

“There are many communities we’re going to be working with here,” TCO Director of sports medicine and therapy Chris Bailey said. “The Eagan community and surrounding communities, certainly, the Vikings community, the medical and orthopedic commuity.”

The sports medicine center includes a training area and will be dedicated to other elements of performance like sports psychology, vision training, brain health, reaction training, nutrition etc.

The insides are still taking shape. Below is the cafeteria area. The Vikings plan on having a garden that allows them to grow things to use in team and team employee meals.

There is also plans to honor Vikings of the past with a team Hall of Fame and even trees that honor each Hall of Famer.