Vikings get two starters back at practice Thursday

The Minnesota Vikings are dinged up, but may be getting healthier as they prepare to match up with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Receiver Stefon Diggs and linebacker Anthony Barr were back on the practice field Thursday after missing Wednesday’s workout.

Speaking with the media Thursday, Diggs reiterated that his groin injury is not as severe this year as the one that hampered him last season.

Barr suffered a concussion in the Vikings’ win over the Green Bay Packers Sunday. He had been in concussion protocol as of Wednesday.

The Vikings were still without several key players. Receiver Michael Floyd and guard Nick Easton were both only participating in stretching drills but not taking part in practice.

Quarterback Sam Bradford was not present, making it very unlikely that he will play on Sunday.